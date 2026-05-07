Steve Urlich

Senior Lecturer in Environmental Management, Lincoln University, New Zealand

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I hold a PhD in forest ecology and have over 25 years of research and environmental management experience. I have published over 30 peer reviewed scientific articles and reports, and lecture in environmental management at Lincoln University. Since 2000, I have worked as a scientist and programme manager for the Department of Conservation, Land Information New Zealand, and Marlborough District Council (MDC), in terrestrial and coastal ecosystem management. My previous role was MDC's coastal scientist (2013-2018) commissioning science projects, overseeing monitoring, and providing technical advice on policy and planning matters. I hold expertise in the application to science to environmental policy, planning and management, particularly in the areas of land and seabed disturbance.

–present Senior Lecturer in Environmental Management, Lincoln University, New Zealand

2000 Lincoln University, PhD in forest ecology

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