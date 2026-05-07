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Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.: Today announced that the results from its Phase II study evaluating CardiolRxTM in patients with recurrent pericarditis have been accepted for publication in a forthcoming issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.80.
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