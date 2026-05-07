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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Announces that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced flow-through non-brokered financing to gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. The additional capital further strengthens the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program at its flagship Magno Project in the Cassiar District of British Columbia and is expected to support an expanded drill campaign targeting a large-scale, multi-phase mineral system with significant silver and critical metals exposure. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.23.
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