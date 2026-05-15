Feature Film 'Taghiyev: Oil' Presented In London

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation of the feature film "Taghiyev: Oil", which tells the life story and activities of the prominent philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, has been held in London, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

The presentation took place at the magnificent "Princess Anne Theatre" hall of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, located in central London.

Among those attending the event were the head of Baku Media Center and the film's executive producer Arzu Aliyeva, producer Orman Aliyev, director Zaur Gasimli, People's Artist Parviz Mammadrazayev, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps from Georgia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and other countries, employees of the UK Foreign Office, members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, representatives of the City of London, the Commonwealth, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, representatives of bp, public and political figures, and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Britain.

The film was produced by Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Film Agency, and sponsored by NEQSOL Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm. The screen production is the first part of the multi-series project "Taghiyev." The film portrays the life journey of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, from a simple mason to an influential oil industrialist, against the backdrop of the oil boom in Baku at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, spoke about the important role played by Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev in Azerbaijan's economic and cultural life, noting that the difficulties and trials he faced never diverted him from his path. The ambassador particularly emphasized that one of Taghiyev's greatest aspirations was the development of education and the establishment of the first secular girls' school in the Muslim East.

Highlighting that Azerbaijan has had many outstanding personalities who played major roles throughout different periods of the nation's history, Ambassador Elin Suleymanov also mentioned that only a few days ago, the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev had been commemorated. He spoke about the decisive and irreplaceable role played by the late leader in leading Azerbaijan out of severe crises at the end of the last century and onto a path of stable development.

Guests attending the London premiere shared positive impressions of the film. They warmly applauded the creative team of Baku Media Center for producing the project to a high standard, noting that the film conveys highly interesting information about Azerbaijan, its history, culture, values, and development path. They stressed that such projects play an important role in promoting Azerbaijan internationally and that Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev embodied qualities characteristic of the Azerbaijani people, such as humanism, kindness, generosity, endurance, and courage.

People's Artist Parviz Mammadrazayev told Azertag that following screenings in Russia and Los Angeles, it was gratifying for the film to now be presented in London as well. According to him, the film was received with great interest by audiences, and the creative team received numerous congratulations.