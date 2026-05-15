Turkic World Week Dedicated To The 100Th Anniversary Of The First Turcology Congress To Be Held In Baku In June
"The Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turcology Congress, which made a significant contribution to the scientific and cultural unity of Turkic peoples, will be held in Baku in June," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.
The head of state expressed his confidence that this event would become a landmark occasion in the cultural life of Turkic peoples.
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