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Brussels Airport Reports Passenger Losses Amid Middle East Disruptions
(MENAFN) Brussels Airport recorded a loss of around 50,000 passengers in April as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continued to disrupt air travel, matching similar declines seen in March, according to the airport operator.
In a statement, the operator said the reduction was mainly driven by fewer flight connections to several destinations in the region.
“There are currently no flights to Tel Aviv or Doha and, although flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed in recent weeks, frequencies remain lower than last year. This situation once again resulted in a loss of 50,000 passengers in April,” the statement said.
Despite the downturn linked to regional disruptions, overall passenger traffic at Belgium’s main airport still rose by 3.8% year-on-year, exceeding 2.2 million travelers during the month.
Cargo operations also increased, with freight volumes reaching 73,964 metric tons—an increase of more than 6% compared to the same period last year.
According to reports, the disruptions come amid heightened regional tensions following the escalation of military activity involving the US, Israel and Iran since late February, which has also affected air routes and contributed to broader instability in regional transport networks.
In a statement, the operator said the reduction was mainly driven by fewer flight connections to several destinations in the region.
“There are currently no flights to Tel Aviv or Doha and, although flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed in recent weeks, frequencies remain lower than last year. This situation once again resulted in a loss of 50,000 passengers in April,” the statement said.
Despite the downturn linked to regional disruptions, overall passenger traffic at Belgium’s main airport still rose by 3.8% year-on-year, exceeding 2.2 million travelers during the month.
Cargo operations also increased, with freight volumes reaching 73,964 metric tons—an increase of more than 6% compared to the same period last year.
According to reports, the disruptions come amid heightened regional tensions following the escalation of military activity involving the US, Israel and Iran since late February, which has also affected air routes and contributed to broader instability in regional transport networks.
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