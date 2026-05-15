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Gold Market Sees Sharp Downturn Nationwide

Gold Market Sees Sharp Downturn Nationwide


2026-05-15 08:02:45
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices witnessed a major decline across the country today.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs15,500, bringing it down to Rs476,862.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs13,289, reaching Rs408,832.

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In the international market, gold prices also dropped by $155, settling at $4,545 per ounce.

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Tribal News Network

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