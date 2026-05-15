Gold Market Sees Sharp Downturn Nationwide
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs15,500, bringing it down to Rs476,862.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs13,289, reaching Rs408,832.
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In the international market, gold prices also dropped by $155, settling at $4,545 per ounce.
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