Good Jobs First Violation Data Now Available In Csrhub Extract Reports

MENAFN - 3BL) As previously seen on the CSRHub blog.

By Bahar Gidwani

Violation Tracker, produced by the Corporate Research Project of Good Jobs First, is the first wide-ranging database on corporate misconduct. It covers banking, consumer protection, false claims, environmental, wage & hour, health, safety, employment discrimination, price-fixing, bribery and other cases resolved around the world. CSRHub has recently been allowed to redistribute information on the number of violations and total amount paid in fines as part of its Roadmap Report.

Anyone who visits the CSRHub website can now go to the CSRHub Roadmap Report form and enter the company they want to focus on and up to ten additional companies. For a modest fee of $200, they can add Violation Tracker data to their PDF and PowerPoint reports. A list of the entities covered by this data set can be seen here on the CSRHub site.

A number and total amount of fines that a company pays are closely watched signals of a company's internal controls and ethical standards. Poor performance on this dimension of sustainability behavior is an indication that a company may be risky to work with or may not have a“license to operate” from the communities it serves. This is an important aspect of benchmarking one company against others and something that can often explain differences in indicators such as board quality, leadership ethics, and transparency.

Please contact CSRHub if you want more information about this data set. The entire set can be licensed for both corporate and investor use by visiting the Violation Tracker site.

About CSRHub

CSRHub provides decisive ESG data to reduce risk, improve ESG reporting, strengthen brand and manage stakeholders, using authoritative sustainability metrics and data harmonized from key investor sources (i.e., MSCI, ISS, S&P Global), and hundreds of other ESG experts.

CSRHub provides ESG ratings, benchmarking tools, and data feeds that support:

Benchmarking to improve ratings Supply chain and vendor assessment Regulatory readiness Investment and risk analysis Academic and research applications

If you are interested in using CSRHub data for research, reporting, or analytics, please contact us or explore our tools and data offerings on our website.

About the Corporate Research Project of Good Jobs First.

The Corporate Research Project of Good Jobs First collects data on corporate misconduct involving companies operating around the world. The U.S. version of the database draws information from more than 300 federal, state, and local regulatory agencies. Violation Tracker Global contains cases from more than 75 countries involving larger corporations.



Bahar Gidwani is CTO and Co-founder of CSRHub. He has built and run large technology-based businesses for many years. Bahar holds a CFA, worked on Wall Street with Kidder, Peabody, and with McKinsey & Co. Bahar has consulted to a number of major companies and currently serves on the board of several software and Web companies. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree in physics and astronomy. He plays bridge, races sailboats, and is based in New York City.