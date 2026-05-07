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Israel Restricts Rocket Tracking System Over Leak Fears
(MENAFN) The Israeli military has reportedly barred local authorities and reserve liaison officers from using a civilian emergency management platform designed to track rocket impact locations, amid concerns that sensitive information could be exposed to Iran-linked actors. The decision has sparked criticism in northern Israel, according to local media reports on Thursday.
A newspaper reported that the system, called “Shual,” was developed by the army’s Home Front Command to improve coordination between emergency response officials during crisis situations.
The platform was originally intended to estimate rocket strike zones, issue early warnings, and assist in directing rescue and emergency teams to affected areas following attacks.
The report further noted that it also plays a role in locating unexploded ordnance, dispatching search and rescue units quickly, and assessing whether casualties have occurred.
According to the newspaper, access to the system was suspended due to fears that operational data could be accessed by Iran-linked groups allegedly monitoring strike locations “to improve the accuracy and damage of future strikes.”
However, local officials in northern Israel strongly opposed the restriction, saying it has left them “working under enemy fire without a vital life-saving tool."
They argued that the move has significantly reduced their ability to understand the scale and direction of incoming attacks, as well as distinguish between intercepted rockets and direct hits during recent strikes by Hezbollah targeting the settlements of Baram, Dovev, and Tzivon.
A newspaper reported that the system, called “Shual,” was developed by the army’s Home Front Command to improve coordination between emergency response officials during crisis situations.
The platform was originally intended to estimate rocket strike zones, issue early warnings, and assist in directing rescue and emergency teams to affected areas following attacks.
The report further noted that it also plays a role in locating unexploded ordnance, dispatching search and rescue units quickly, and assessing whether casualties have occurred.
According to the newspaper, access to the system was suspended due to fears that operational data could be accessed by Iran-linked groups allegedly monitoring strike locations “to improve the accuracy and damage of future strikes.”
However, local officials in northern Israel strongly opposed the restriction, saying it has left them “working under enemy fire without a vital life-saving tool."
They argued that the move has significantly reduced their ability to understand the scale and direction of incoming attacks, as well as distinguish between intercepted rockets and direct hits during recent strikes by Hezbollah targeting the settlements of Baram, Dovev, and Tzivon.
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