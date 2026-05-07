India's Flex Workspace Capacity To Grow 1618% To 145 Msf: Crisil Ratings

MENAFN - KNN India)India's flexible workspace (flex) segment is expected to expand its capacity by 16–18 per cent over the current and next financial years to reach 140–145 million square feet (msf), according to Crisil Ratings.

This follows a robust expansion phase, with the segment recording a compound annual growth rate of around 23 per cent over the past three fiscals through FY26.

Rising Demand from GCCs, Corporates and Start-ups

In a report, Crisil Ratings said growth is being driven by rising demand from small and mid-sized global capability centres (GCCs), domestic corporates, and start-ups, with companies favouring flexible workspaces for their lower upfront costs, flexible lease terms, and scalability.

Hybrid work models and the need for operational agility have further accelerated adoption across sectors.

Flex Operators Gaining Share in Office Market

Manish Gupta, Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings, noted, "Flex operators are emerging as a key growth driver of net absorption in the commercial real estate (CRE) office segment, as reflected in an increase in their share from around 14-15 per cent in the fiscal 2024 to an estimated ~20 per cent in fiscal 2026. Buoyant demand for flexible workspaces is expected to propel their share to about 25 per cent over the next two fiscals."

Expansion Across Cities with Strong Pre-Leasing

The report emphasised that operators are likely to add 15–20 msf of capacity across new geographies, including Tier II cities, with planned capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 4,000–4,500 crore.

A significant portion of upcoming capacity has already secured tenant interest, with letters of intent covering nearly half of the planned additions for the current fiscal.

Diversified Tenant Base Supports Stability

Flexible workspace providers cater to a wide range of industries, including IT/ITeS, BFSI, consulting and manufacturing. Tenant concentration remains moderate, with the top 10 clients contributing 15–30 per cent of revenues, the report noted.

High tenant density and diversified portfolios across sectors and locations are expected to support occupancy and revenue stability.

Risks from Lease Mismatch, External Factors

A key risk for operators is the mismatch between long-term lease commitments with landlords and shorter-term agreements with tenants, especially during expansion phases. However, stable lease renewal rates of 70–80 per cent and diversification strategies help mitigate these risks.

Occupancy levels, which have improved to around 84 per cent as of December 2025, are expected to remain steady, while operating margins are projected at 15–17 per cent over the medium term.

Credit Profiles to Remain Stable

Snehil Shukla, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings, said, "Despite large capex plans, leverage is expected to remain steady for flex operators, supported by healthy cash accruals, adequate to fund three-fourths of the total capex.”

“The remaining portion is expected to be funded through debt. As a result, the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio is projected at around 1 time over the next two fiscals, akin to fiscal 2026 estimates, which should keep credit profiles stable," Shukla added.

However, the Crisil report flagged potential risks from geopolitical uncertainties that could delay leasing decisions by GCCs, as well as technological disruptions such as artificial intelligence impacting hiring and workspace demand.

(KNN Bureau)