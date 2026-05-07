CM Revanth Reddy's Convoy Travels In Regular Traffic In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's convoy travelled in regular traffic in Hyderabad on Thursday, a day after directing police to ensure that people are not stopped for the movement of his convoy.

After his return from New Delhi, the Chief Minister's convoy travelled from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday issued clear instructions to senior police officials against stopping vehicles across the city for his convoy movement.

He directed that all measures causing inconvenience to the public on roads should be completely avoided. In this context, traffic police allowed vehicles to move in a single lane instead of completely halting traffic during the convoy movement.

Director General of Police C.V. Anand had said on Wednesday that the Chief Minister directed the police to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the general public during the movement of the Chief Minister and other VIPs across the State.

The Chief Minister emphasised that people should not be made to wait on roads for prolonged periods due to his convoy.

Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the severe traffic congestion experienced near the airport on Wednesday while he was proceeding to Delhi. Taking serious note of the situation, he instructed the DGP to initiate appropriate action against officials responsible for lapses and ensure that routine public movement is not disrupted for convoy arrangements.

According to a statement from the DGP's office, he also directed that vehicles coming from the opposite direction should not be unnecessarily stopped, and that traffic regulation should be handled in a manner that minimises public inconvenience. The Chief Minister further stressed that strict action must be taken against officials found negligent in discharging their duties.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, DGP Anand convened a video conference with all SI and above rank officers of Law & Order and Traffic Police in all the commissionerates and the Commissioners across the State and issued key instructions. The DGP observed that the Chief Minister's repeated concern highlights the gravity of the issue and called upon field officers to address it with utmost seriousness.