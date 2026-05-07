Apollo Funds Complete Acquisition Of Prosol Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed funds (the“Apollo Funds”) have completed the previously announced acquisition of a majority stake in Prosol Group (“Prosol” or the“Company”), the multi-specialist in fresh food businesses and food retail in France, from Ardian, a global private investment firm. Prosol's existing minority shareholders and management team have reinvested alongside the Apollo Funds.

Founded in 1992, Prosol has differentiated itself by building a proprietary, vertically integrated supply chain, sourcing fresh, quality products resulting in a highly loyal and fast-growing customer base. Prosol operates and/or supplies nearly 450 stores across France under two main banners, Grand Frais and fresh. Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Mochet will continue to lead the Company as it sets out to achieve its long-term growth ambitions, expanding Prosol's distinctive retail concept to more customers.

UBS AG served as lead financial advisor to the Apollo Funds, while Royal Bank of Canada and Lazard also served as financial advisors. Sidley Austin LLP, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal counsel on the transaction.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management.

About Prosol

A leading player in specialised food retail in France, PROSOL has been developing an integrated, fresh-food-focused model for more than 30 years. By exercising full control over the value chain - from agricultural sourcing to distribution - the company ensures freshness, quality and traceability, in support of better eating for all.

Designed as a true infrastructure dedicated to taste, PROSOL's model is built on long-term partnerships with carefully selected producers, in-house expertise in product enhancement and maturation, proprietary production facilities, and a dedicated, high-performance logistics network.

With nearly 450 points of sale, PROSOL operates a portfolio of complementary retail brands, including Grand Frais, fresh., La Boulangerie du Marché, mon-marché.fr, BioFrais, and Banco Fresco in Italy. Within Grand Frais stores, the company directly operates the fruit and vegetable, fish, dairy and cheese departments, as well as butchery departments in the Paris region and Eastern France.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

...

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

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