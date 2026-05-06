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NBPE - Holding(S) In Company


2026-05-06 11:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B1ZBD492
Issuer Name
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
HSBC
Northern Trust

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.230000 0.000000 5.230000 2043967
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1ZBD492 2043967 0 5.230000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 2043967 5.230000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) Jupiter Asset Management Limited 0.170000 0.000000 0.170000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Jupiter Investment Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 3) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 3) Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 3) Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 3) Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 3) Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 3) CCLA Investment Management Limited 5.060000 0.000000 5.060000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
06/05/2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK


MENAFN06052026004107003653ID1111077156



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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