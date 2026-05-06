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National Museum Of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Dr. Greg Van Dyk, CEO Of Altrusion, Inc., To The Board Of Trustees
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Greg Van Dyk to its Board of Trustees. As the CEO and Owner of Altrusion, Inc., and a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, Dr. Van Dyk brings over two decades of high-level leadership in nuclear engineering, national security, and fusion technology to the museum's governing body.
Dr. Van Dyk's distinguished career spans 22 years of active-duty service, during which he held pivotal roles, including Director of DOE/NNSA NA-115 and Chief Scientist for the $140B Sentinel ICBM program. At Altrusion, Inc., a veteran-owned small business, he leads the delivery of critical components for fusion and defense applications, serving customers across the Department of Energy national laboratories, the Department of Defense, and the private fusion industry.
“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our board,” said Toni Hiley, Chair, Board of Trustees.“His expertise in nuclear science and fusion energy is unmatched and will directly advance our mission. Greg's proven strategy across defense and commercial sectors is a catalyst as we highlight the evolution of nuclear technology.”
Dr. Van Dyk is a recognized authority in the global fusion supply chain and was a key contributor to the analytical efforts informing the CHIPS Act. His background includes serving as the DoD Fusion Energy Lead for UK engagements and briefing senior Pentagon officials on the future of fusion space propulsion and enabling technologies.
“The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History preserves exactly the legacy I dedicated 22 years to advancing - the critical role nuclear science plays in national security, energy, and human progress,” said Dr. Greg Van Dyk.“I am excited to help the Museum connect that history to the next generation of scientists, engineers, and policymakers who will shape our nuclear and fusion energy future.”
Dr. Van Dyk holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering and a Master's in Systems Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), as well as degrees in Electrical Engineering and Economics from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. His appointment comes as the museum continues to expand its reach in STEM education and contemporary nuclear industry storytelling.
“We are honored to welcome Greg to our Board of Trustees,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.“His expertise ensures that we remain a leading institution where visitors can engage with the complex history and the incredible, high-tech future of nuclear science and fusion energy.”
As a member of the Board, Dr. Van Dyk will contribute to the museum's strategic planning, focusing on initiatives that bridge national defense history and the emerging commercial fusion sector.
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About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the only congressionally chartered museum in its field. A Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum provides an objective venue for the study of the people, events, and science that shaped the nuclear age.
Altrusion, Inc. A veteran-owned small business specializing in the delivery of critical components for the fusion energy and defense sectors, including advanced magnetics, cryogenics, and pulsed power systems. By supporting major entities such as the Department of Energy and private fusion innovators, the company plays a vital role in advancing the infrastructure needed for next-generation energy and national security applications.
Dr. Van Dyk's distinguished career spans 22 years of active-duty service, during which he held pivotal roles, including Director of DOE/NNSA NA-115 and Chief Scientist for the $140B Sentinel ICBM program. At Altrusion, Inc., a veteran-owned small business, he leads the delivery of critical components for fusion and defense applications, serving customers across the Department of Energy national laboratories, the Department of Defense, and the private fusion industry.
“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our board,” said Toni Hiley, Chair, Board of Trustees.“His expertise in nuclear science and fusion energy is unmatched and will directly advance our mission. Greg's proven strategy across defense and commercial sectors is a catalyst as we highlight the evolution of nuclear technology.”
Dr. Van Dyk is a recognized authority in the global fusion supply chain and was a key contributor to the analytical efforts informing the CHIPS Act. His background includes serving as the DoD Fusion Energy Lead for UK engagements and briefing senior Pentagon officials on the future of fusion space propulsion and enabling technologies.
“The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History preserves exactly the legacy I dedicated 22 years to advancing - the critical role nuclear science plays in national security, energy, and human progress,” said Dr. Greg Van Dyk.“I am excited to help the Museum connect that history to the next generation of scientists, engineers, and policymakers who will shape our nuclear and fusion energy future.”
Dr. Van Dyk holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering and a Master's in Systems Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), as well as degrees in Electrical Engineering and Economics from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. His appointment comes as the museum continues to expand its reach in STEM education and contemporary nuclear industry storytelling.
“We are honored to welcome Greg to our Board of Trustees,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.“His expertise ensures that we remain a leading institution where visitors can engage with the complex history and the incredible, high-tech future of nuclear science and fusion energy.”
As a member of the Board, Dr. Van Dyk will contribute to the museum's strategic planning, focusing on initiatives that bridge national defense history and the emerging commercial fusion sector.
###
About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the only congressionally chartered museum in its field. A Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum provides an objective venue for the study of the people, events, and science that shaped the nuclear age.
Altrusion, Inc. A veteran-owned small business specializing in the delivery of critical components for the fusion energy and defense sectors, including advanced magnetics, cryogenics, and pulsed power systems. By supporting major entities such as the Department of Energy and private fusion innovators, the company plays a vital role in advancing the infrastructure needed for next-generation energy and national security applications.
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