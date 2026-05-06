MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 6 May, 2026Announcement No. 38/2026

Interim Financial Report Q1 2026

On May 6, 2026, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report for the first quarter of 2026 for Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see the attached file.

Any inquiries can be directed to CEO, Anders Lund Hansen, direct phone +45 89 89 92 20.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached file:

Corporate Announcement Q1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit

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Corporate Announcement Q1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit