Interim Financial Report Q1 2026
Announcement No. 38/2026
Interim Financial Report Q1 2026
On May 6, 2026, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report for the first quarter of 2026 for Jyske Realkredit A/S.
Please see the attached file.
Any inquiries can be directed to CEO, Anders Lund Hansen, direct phone +45 89 89 92 20.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attached file:
Corporate Announcement Q1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit
Attachment
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Corporate Announcement Q1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit
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