Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interim Financial Report Q1 2026


2026-05-06 01:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 6 May, 2026
Announcement No. 38/2026

Interim Financial Report Q1 2026

On May 6, 2026, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report for the first quarter of 2026 for Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see the attached file.

Any inquiries can be directed to CEO, Anders Lund Hansen, direct phone +45 89 89 92 20.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached file:

Corporate Announcement Q1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit

Attachment

  • Corporate Announcement Q1 2026 for Jyske Realkredit

MENAFN06052026004107003653ID1111074341



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search