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Romanian Parliament Ousts Prime Minister in No-Confidence Vote
(MENAFN) Romania’s government collapsed on Tuesday after lawmakers approved a motion of no confidence, as stated by reports. The decision forces the country’s prime minister out of office following a parliamentary vote against his leadership.
According to reports, Ilie Bolojan’s administration was removed after 281 legislators supported the motion. During parliamentary discussions leading up to the vote, the prime minister dismissed the effort as “false, cynical and artificial.” He argued that nations dealing with overlapping crises should prioritize stability and unity in leadership instead of political turnover.
The motion succeeded largely due to backing from the Social Democratic Party, which joined forces with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians to push the measure forward. Reports indicate that both parties had already revealed plans the previous week to introduce a joint censure motion targeting the government.
Despite the outcome, Bolojan is expected to continue serving in a temporary capacity until a replacement administration is established.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Catalin Predoiu emphasized that his party should continue participating in governance. On the other side, AUR leader George Simion described the vote as the conclusion of a 10-month period in which the "so-called pro-Europeans have delivered nothing but: taxes, war, and poverty."
"The voice of the people was heard today. Time for national reconciliation!" he wrote on US social media company X.
According to reports, Ilie Bolojan’s administration was removed after 281 legislators supported the motion. During parliamentary discussions leading up to the vote, the prime minister dismissed the effort as “false, cynical and artificial.” He argued that nations dealing with overlapping crises should prioritize stability and unity in leadership instead of political turnover.
The motion succeeded largely due to backing from the Social Democratic Party, which joined forces with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians to push the measure forward. Reports indicate that both parties had already revealed plans the previous week to introduce a joint censure motion targeting the government.
Despite the outcome, Bolojan is expected to continue serving in a temporary capacity until a replacement administration is established.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Catalin Predoiu emphasized that his party should continue participating in governance. On the other side, AUR leader George Simion described the vote as the conclusion of a 10-month period in which the "so-called pro-Europeans have delivered nothing but: taxes, war, and poverty."
"The voice of the people was heard today. Time for national reconciliation!" he wrote on US social media company X.
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