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South Korea Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Alliance with US
(MENAFN) South Korea has reiterated that it will continue reinforcing its alliance with the United States, even as questions grow over tensions affecting relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Wednesday.
Speaking during a major address at South Korea’s National Assembly in Seoul, Cho underlined that cooperation with Washington remains a cornerstone of the country’s diplomatic and security strategy, according to reports.
"While there have been various speculations and concerns over South Korea-U.S. relations in recent months, I believe they stem from a deep sense of concern and attachment to the alliance," Cho said.
He further highlighted the importance of maintaining “close and frequent communication” in order to address outstanding disagreements, adding that efforts to build stronger trust between Seoul and Washington should be guided by mutual respect.
Recent indications of friction between the two allies have emerged following US moves to limit intelligence sharing with South Korea regarding North Korea, reportedly linked to an alleged information leak. At the same time, tensions have also been fueled by disputes surrounding South Korea’s investigation into the e-commerce company Coupang.
Speaking during a major address at South Korea’s National Assembly in Seoul, Cho underlined that cooperation with Washington remains a cornerstone of the country’s diplomatic and security strategy, according to reports.
"While there have been various speculations and concerns over South Korea-U.S. relations in recent months, I believe they stem from a deep sense of concern and attachment to the alliance," Cho said.
He further highlighted the importance of maintaining “close and frequent communication” in order to address outstanding disagreements, adding that efforts to build stronger trust between Seoul and Washington should be guided by mutual respect.
Recent indications of friction between the two allies have emerged following US moves to limit intelligence sharing with South Korea regarding North Korea, reportedly linked to an alleged information leak. At the same time, tensions have also been fueled by disputes surrounding South Korea’s investigation into the e-commerce company Coupang.
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