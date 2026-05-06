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Lawmaker in S. Africa Detained Amid Fraud, Justice Obstruction Claims
(MENAFN) Fadiel Adams, a member of parliament in South Africa and head of the National Colored Congress, has been taken into custody in Cape Town over accusations of fraud and interfering with justice processes, according to statements from authorities. The case is tied to claims that he attempted to influence investigations into the 2017 killing of Sindiso Magaqa.
Officials indicated that Adams had been directed by a specialized unit, the Political Killings Task Team, to report to a police station regarding charges involving fraud and obstruction. After complying and presenting himself at Parliament Village on Tuesday, he was subsequently arrested by members of that unit.
Earlier the same day, law enforcement confirmed that a warrant for his arrest had already been issued. A police spokesperson explained that the legal action stemmed from allegations of interference in the ongoing probe into Magaqa’s death. “The warrant relates to serious allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader, Mr Sindiso Magaqa,” she said. Authorities further claimed that Adams had contact with a convicted hitman during a critical stage of the investigation, which raised concerns about obstruction.
Prior to his arrest, Adams had publicly criticized police actions. According to reports, he accused officers, including members of the task team and senior figures such as Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, of misconduct. He alleged that officers carried out a raid on a property he previously owned in the Mitchell’s Plain area.
During a press briefing, Adams claimed that around 15 officers entered a residence in Westridge while searching for him. He asserted that they failed to present proper warrants and accused them of using excessive force, including pointing weapons at residents, mistreating a child, and causing distress to the family while searching what he described as the wrong address.
Officials indicated that Adams had been directed by a specialized unit, the Political Killings Task Team, to report to a police station regarding charges involving fraud and obstruction. After complying and presenting himself at Parliament Village on Tuesday, he was subsequently arrested by members of that unit.
Earlier the same day, law enforcement confirmed that a warrant for his arrest had already been issued. A police spokesperson explained that the legal action stemmed from allegations of interference in the ongoing probe into Magaqa’s death. “The warrant relates to serious allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader, Mr Sindiso Magaqa,” she said. Authorities further claimed that Adams had contact with a convicted hitman during a critical stage of the investigation, which raised concerns about obstruction.
Prior to his arrest, Adams had publicly criticized police actions. According to reports, he accused officers, including members of the task team and senior figures such as Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, of misconduct. He alleged that officers carried out a raid on a property he previously owned in the Mitchell’s Plain area.
During a press briefing, Adams claimed that around 15 officers entered a residence in Westridge while searching for him. He asserted that they failed to present proper warrants and accused them of using excessive force, including pointing weapons at residents, mistreating a child, and causing distress to the family while searching what he described as the wrong address.
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