Comprehensive SOP Issued For Monsoon Preparedness In Urban Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 6 (IANS) The Odisha Housing and Urban Development department has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure robust preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

An official statement issued on Tuesday said the SOP has been issued under the direction of the Housing and Urban Development department Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, clearly mandating the officials to implement the guidelines in letter and spirit.

Emphasising accountability and urgency, the state government has underscored that any lapse in execution will be viewed with serious concern, reflecting its firm commitment to urban resilience and disaster preparedness.

As part of the preparedness strategy, ULBs have been mandated to undertake 100 per cent verification of all drainage systems, including manholes, to ensure public safety.

Immediate repair or secure covering of damaged manholes has been prioritised, while temporary safety measures such as warning signage and protective nets must be installed wherever repairs are pending.

At the same time, regular desilting of drains and strict removal of encroachments obstructing natural water flow have been made compulsory to prevent urban flooding and ensure smooth drainage during heavy rainfall.

Recognising the recurring challenge of waterlogging in urban areas, the department has identified vulnerable and low-lying zones for targeted intervention.

Adequate deployment of pump sets and Diesel Generator sets will be ensured in these areas to facilitate rapid de-watering.

Urban areas will also be systematically divided into operational zones, each under the supervision of designated officers responsible for prompt emergency response and effective on-ground coordination during monsoon exigencies.

To strengthen disaster preparedness, Multi-purpose Cyclone Shelters and public institutions like schools and colleges will function as temporary relief centres, equipped with essential facilities such as safe drinking water, sanitation, and uninterrupted power.

Special emphasis will be placed on safeguarding vulnerable groups, with lady home guards and adequate security personnel deployed for women, children, and the elderly.

Public health remains a key focus, particularly in preventing vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

The ULBs have been directed to intensify fogging, apply larvicides regularly, and strictly monitor water stagnation and waste dumping in drains to minimise outbreak risks.

For real-time response, a 24/7 control room will be set up in every ULB to address issues related to water supply, drainage, and road blockages.

Damaged urban roads must be restored to motorable condition within 72 hours to minimise disruption.

The state government has also urged citizens to cooperate with local authorities in maintaining cleanliness, preventing drain blockages, and supporting community-level preparedness, aiming to ensure a safe and resilient urban environment during upcoming monsoon season.