“Time To Beat You All With A Chappal” - Yuvraj Singh Comments On Punjab Kings Performance In IPL 2026

Fans are pretty disappointed after Punjab Kings once again crashed out of the IPL 2024 playoff race. Amidst all this, a social media comment by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has become a huge talking point. Yuvi gave a hilarious but savage reaction to a picture of some Punjab players.

So, who were these players?

The whole thing started when Harpreet Brar shared a photo on his social media. In the picture, he was seen with Priyansh Arya and Arshdeep Singh. After Brar posted it with a funny caption, Yuvraj Singh jumped into the comments and wrote,“It's time to beat you all with a chappal.” As you can imagine, the comment went viral in no time.

Reaction came out of fun, not anger

What's interesting is that Yuvraj Singh is known to be quite close to Priyansh Arya. It's said that Priyansh has often taken guidance from Yuvi. Because of this, people in cricket circles believe Yuvraj's comment was more friendly banter than actual anger.

The Punjab Kings team just couldn't deliver on its promise this season either. While a few players had good individual performances, the team as a whole failed to find any consistency. This is why their journey to the playoffs was cut short yet again.

Meanwhile, questions were also raised about Arshdeep Singh's bowling. His performance in a few matches was quite disappointing. This led to a lot of criticism from Punjab fans, who targeted both the team management and the players. Even though Yuvraj Singh's comment was all in good fun, it has sparked a massive discussion on social media.

While many fans are having a laugh, others are using it to vent their frustration over Punjab Kings' repeated failures. With the IPL season wrapping up, this viral comment has definitely added some extra spice to the cricket world.