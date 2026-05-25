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Baku Hosts International Conference Marking Africa Day

Baku Hosts International Conference Marking Africa Day


2026-05-25 06:08:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An international conference dedicated to“Africa Day” is being held in Baku on May 25 under the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to AzerNEWS, the event has brought together ambassadors of African countries accredited in Azerbaijan, members of the Milli Majlis, heads of relevant state agencies, representatives of higher education institutions, experts, as well as African students studying in the country.

The conference features panel discussions on“Azerbaijan-Africa relations: current dynamics and strategic potential” and“Agenda 2063 and the growing role of Africa in the system of international relations.”

A presentation highlighting the activities of ASAN service in African countries is also scheduled within the framework of the event.

“Africa Day” is celebrated internationally every year on May 25 to commemorate the establishment of the African Union.

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AzerNews

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