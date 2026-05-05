YNG Group Attends Overseas Investment Fair 2026 In Shanghai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YNG Group announced that representatives from its Private Wealth Office in Chengdu attended the Overseas Investment Fair 2026 in Shanghai, supporting the firm's ongoing development of cross-border wealth planning and international investment services for clients with financial interests across multiple jurisdictions.







Held from March 25 to 28, 2026, the event brought together participants from business, investment, professional services, and international cooperation sectors. Discussions focused on overseas investment activity, international cooperation, market access, policy guidance, compliance considerations, investment risk, and the practical challenges faced by businesses and institutions expanding across borders.

The Chengdu team attended selected sessions and meetings related to international investment structures, overseas market participation, and cross-border planning considerations. YNG Group said the themes discussed were relevant to clients whose assets, family interests, or business responsibilities extend across more than one market.

“Many clients today are managing assets, business interests, family priorities, or future plans across more than one jurisdiction,” said Stephen Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of YNG Group.“For our Private Wealth Office in Chengdu, attending the Overseas Investment Fair in Shanghai provided a useful opportunity to follow how international investment activity is developing in practice, and to better understand the issues clients may face when making decisions across borders.”

The firm said that insights from the event will support its ongoing work to align investment strategy with broader planning considerations, particularly for clients with overseas investment exposure or cross-border family and business interests.

Participation in the Overseas Investment Fair 2026 forms part of YNG Group's broader approach to remaining informed, engaged, and responsive to changes in global markets and client circumstances.

About YNG Group

YNG Group is an independent wealth management firm working with a limited number of families, professionals, and business owners whose assets, interests, and responsibilities often span several countries. The firm provides investment management and wealth planning services tailored to each client's wider circumstances, including family priorities, business interests, residency, currency exposure, and long-term objectives. YNG Group focuses on privacy, clear judgment, direct relationships, and careful coordination, helping clients manage capital with structure, clarity, and continuity.

Contact

Laura Whitfield

Head of Communications

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Phone: 400 080 6389



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