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US Navy Destroyers Enter Persian Gulf After Repelling Iranian Assault
(MENAFN) Two US Navy destroyers successfully completed a contested transit of the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf after repelling a coordinated Iranian assault involving missiles, drones, and small boats, according to a report published Monday.
The USS Truxtun and USS Mason, operating with the support of Apache helicopters and additional aircraft, came under a series of successive Iranian attacks during the passage, CBS News reported, citing US defense officials. Despite the scale and coordination of the strikes, neither warship sustained a hit.
Two US-flagged commercial vessels also completed the strait crossing without incident, US Central Command confirmed, describing the operation as part of "Project Freedom" — an initiative President Donald Trump unveiled on Sunday.
Tehran had explicitly warned American forces that entry into the strait would be met with force, amid a fragile ceasefire between the two nations. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck a cautionary tone early Tuesday, asserting that there is "no military solution to a political crisis," and cautioning Washington against further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz while pointing to "progress" in ongoing peace negotiations.
The confrontation is the latest flashpoint in a crisis that ignited when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American Gulf allies while closing the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-brokered ceasefire took hold on April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without a durable agreement. Trump later extended the truce with no fixed deadline.
Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade restricting Iranian maritime traffic through the strategically critical waterway.
The USS Truxtun and USS Mason, operating with the support of Apache helicopters and additional aircraft, came under a series of successive Iranian attacks during the passage, CBS News reported, citing US defense officials. Despite the scale and coordination of the strikes, neither warship sustained a hit.
Two US-flagged commercial vessels also completed the strait crossing without incident, US Central Command confirmed, describing the operation as part of "Project Freedom" — an initiative President Donald Trump unveiled on Sunday.
Tehran had explicitly warned American forces that entry into the strait would be met with force, amid a fragile ceasefire between the two nations. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck a cautionary tone early Tuesday, asserting that there is "no military solution to a political crisis," and cautioning Washington against further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz while pointing to "progress" in ongoing peace negotiations.
The confrontation is the latest flashpoint in a crisis that ignited when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American Gulf allies while closing the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-brokered ceasefire took hold on April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without a durable agreement. Trump later extended the truce with no fixed deadline.
Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade restricting Iranian maritime traffic through the strategically critical waterway.
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