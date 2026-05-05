Viral Video: Noida University Girls Caught Slapping, Abusing Junior Probe Underway (WATCH)

A troubling video from a private institution in Greater Noida has gone viral, revealing a violent "culture of thuggery" that passes for a custom on campus. The video, which has caused a great deal of indignation on the internet, depicts a group of older ladies viciously abusing and punching a junior student while questioning the honour of her family and throwing insults.

The video, whose veracity Asianet Newsable was unable to confirm, shows a senior girl repeatedly hitting her younger as her classmates watch and encourage her. The assault goes on in spite of the victim's cries for help and her repeated refusal to be struck. Many netizens argue that the climate of terror created by the seniors pressuring the junior to apologise for unidentified "offences" has nothing to do with education.

One viral post on X summed up the sentiment:“This isn't education-it's thuggery. The administration and police must take immediate action, or this culture will ruin the entire campus."

Watch Viral Video

बेनेट यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रेटर नोएडा में लड़कियों का गिरोह जूनियर्स को रैगिंग के नाम पर बुरी तरह पीट रहीं है। थप्पड़ मार रहे, गालियां दे रहे, परिवार की इज्जत तक पर सवाल उठा रहे। ये शिक्षा नहीं, गुंडागर्दी है। प्रशासन और पुलिस फौरन एक्शन ले, वरना ये कल्चर पूरे कैंपस को बर्बाद कर देगा। twitter/pedWgNejSy

- कल्पना श्रीवास्तव (@Lawyer_Kalpana) May 4, 2026

Police Reaction To The Video

The DCP Greater Noida confirmed in a statement that the Dadri police station had investigated the incident after the video gained popularity. The event occurred on a private university campus around ten to twelve days ago, according to the officials. "After investigation, it was discovered that the film was shot between ten and twelve days ago. A committee has been established by the university administration to look into this matter, and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken against the person in question."

While the majority of users called for the immediate arrest and suspension of the seniors, a parallel debate emerged regarding the victim's reaction and the failure of our education system.