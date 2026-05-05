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NATO Chief Says EU Acknowledges US Concerns, Increases Response Efforts
(MENAFN) The head of NATO, Mark Rutte, said on Monday that while the United States has shown dissatisfaction with how Europe reacted to recent tensions in the Middle East, European governments are now adjusting their approach.
During remarks at a regional summit in Yerevan, he pointed to unease in Washington regarding Europe’s handling of the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the United States, as indicated by reports.
"As you know, as we know, there has been some disappointment on the US side when it comes to European reaction to what is happening now in the Middle East and the campaign of Israel and the US against Iran," Rutte said.
He added that European leaders are taking those concerns seriously and have begun to act accordingly, increasing their support in ways that align with US expectations.
"What I’m hearing from all my contacts with European leaders is that European leaders have gotten the message, they’ve heard the message from the US loud and clear," he said.
According to reports, several European countries are now moving forward with bilateral arrangements tied to military cooperation and logistical assistance. These include Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Italy, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
During remarks at a regional summit in Yerevan, he pointed to unease in Washington regarding Europe’s handling of the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the United States, as indicated by reports.
"As you know, as we know, there has been some disappointment on the US side when it comes to European reaction to what is happening now in the Middle East and the campaign of Israel and the US against Iran," Rutte said.
He added that European leaders are taking those concerns seriously and have begun to act accordingly, increasing their support in ways that align with US expectations.
"What I’m hearing from all my contacts with European leaders is that European leaders have gotten the message, they’ve heard the message from the US loud and clear," he said.
According to reports, several European countries are now moving forward with bilateral arrangements tied to military cooperation and logistical assistance. These include Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Italy, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
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