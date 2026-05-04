US-Iran Military Strikes To Resume Soon? UAE Authorities Send Missile Alert Weeks After Ceasefire

MENAFN - Live Mint) A missile alert was sounded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday (local time) for the first time since the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on April 7.

Authorities urged residents to immediately seek shelter. The alert was issued shortly after the United States military announced that two merchant ships had transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, the UAE residents received a missile alert: "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and an all-clear signal was later sent.

According to a Reuters report, the UAE's interior ministry later said that people could resume their normal activities "while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions."

This is a developing story. More details awaited.