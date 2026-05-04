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Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.


2026-05-04 10:16:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.: Announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. has recommended that shareholders of the Company vote FOR the resolution to approve the proposed arrangement with Hudbay Minerals Inc. at the upcoming special meeting of security holders of the Company to be held on May 11. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. shares T are trading down $0.10 at $7.43.

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