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Indonesia Sees Inflation Ease to 2.42 Percent in April
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s annual inflation rate cooled to 2.42 percent in April, easing significantly from 3.48 percent in March, the country’s statistics agency, Statistics Indonesia (BPS), reported on Monday.
The latest reading remains comfortably within the central bank’s target band of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent, signaling stable price conditions despite ongoing pressures in key sectors.
According to BPS, price increases were recorded across all major spending categories. Notable upward pressure came from food, beverages, and tobacco, alongside rising costs in personal care and other services.
Specific items driving inflation included cigarettes, airfares, and gold jewelry. However, declines in several transportation-related prices helped offset broader increases, limiting the overall rise in consumer prices.
The data highlights a moderation in inflation momentum as policymakers continue monitoring economic stability.
The latest reading remains comfortably within the central bank’s target band of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent, signaling stable price conditions despite ongoing pressures in key sectors.
According to BPS, price increases were recorded across all major spending categories. Notable upward pressure came from food, beverages, and tobacco, alongside rising costs in personal care and other services.
Specific items driving inflation included cigarettes, airfares, and gold jewelry. However, declines in several transportation-related prices helped offset broader increases, limiting the overall rise in consumer prices.
The data highlights a moderation in inflation momentum as policymakers continue monitoring economic stability.
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