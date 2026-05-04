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Iran Warns Ships in Hormuz Must Follow Rules or Face Intervention
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning that vessels failing to comply with its transit regulations in the Strait of Hormuz could be stopped by force, according to an official statement released Monday.
An IRGC spokesperson stated that any maritime movement not adhering to the guidelines set by its naval forces would face serious consequences.
"Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped," the spokesperson said, according to reports.
He added that there has been “no change” in how the strategic waterway is being managed, emphasizing that ships following the designated routes and coordinating with Iranian authorities would be able to pass safely.
"Any movement of civilian and commercial vessels that complies with transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and follows the designated route with coordination will be safe and secure," he said.
The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions following military actions that began in late February, which led to retaliatory measures and disruptions in maritime activity in the Gulf region, including restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was arranged in early April through mediation efforts, followed by talks that did not result in a long-term agreement. The truce was later extended without a fixed timeline, while tensions in the region continue to affect shipping and security conditions.
An IRGC spokesperson stated that any maritime movement not adhering to the guidelines set by its naval forces would face serious consequences.
"Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped," the spokesperson said, according to reports.
He added that there has been “no change” in how the strategic waterway is being managed, emphasizing that ships following the designated routes and coordinating with Iranian authorities would be able to pass safely.
"Any movement of civilian and commercial vessels that complies with transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and follows the designated route with coordination will be safe and secure," he said.
The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions following military actions that began in late February, which led to retaliatory measures and disruptions in maritime activity in the Gulf region, including restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was arranged in early April through mediation efforts, followed by talks that did not result in a long-term agreement. The truce was later extended without a fixed timeline, while tensions in the region continue to affect shipping and security conditions.
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