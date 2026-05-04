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German Auto Industry Confidence Falls Sharply Amid Global Tensions
(MENAFN) Confidence in Germany’s automotive sector declined significantly in May, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and renewed US tariff threats contributing to a weaker outlook, according to data from the Ifo Institute.
The business climate index for the sector dropped to -23.8 in May, down from -19 in April, reflecting a notable deterioration in sentiment, the Munich-based research institute reported.
While assessments of current business conditions showed only slight improvement, expectations for the months ahead weakened considerably. The expectations index fell to -30.7, compared with -15.3 in the previous month.
According to the report, early indicators of supply constraints are also emerging across the industry, with more firms reporting shortages of raw materials and intermediate inputs.
One area of concern is helium, a critical gas used in semiconductor production, airbag systems, metal processing, and battery testing. Supply risks are becoming more pronounced due to limited alternative sourcing options.
Reports indicate that the European Union relies heavily on imports from regions such as Qatar for a significant share of its helium supply, leaving the industry vulnerable to disruptions in global trade routes.
Uncertainty linked to ongoing tensions involving Iran is also affecting both consumer and business confidence, with analysts warning that higher energy costs and instability could further weaken demand for new vehicles.
An industry expert cited in the report noted that the combination of geopolitical instability and supply chain pressures is adding strain to an already fragile sector facing weak demand conditions.
The business climate index for the sector dropped to -23.8 in May, down from -19 in April, reflecting a notable deterioration in sentiment, the Munich-based research institute reported.
While assessments of current business conditions showed only slight improvement, expectations for the months ahead weakened considerably. The expectations index fell to -30.7, compared with -15.3 in the previous month.
According to the report, early indicators of supply constraints are also emerging across the industry, with more firms reporting shortages of raw materials and intermediate inputs.
One area of concern is helium, a critical gas used in semiconductor production, airbag systems, metal processing, and battery testing. Supply risks are becoming more pronounced due to limited alternative sourcing options.
Reports indicate that the European Union relies heavily on imports from regions such as Qatar for a significant share of its helium supply, leaving the industry vulnerable to disruptions in global trade routes.
Uncertainty linked to ongoing tensions involving Iran is also affecting both consumer and business confidence, with analysts warning that higher energy costs and instability could further weaken demand for new vehicles.
An industry expert cited in the report noted that the combination of geopolitical instability and supply chain pressures is adding strain to an already fragile sector facing weak demand conditions.
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