Agency People News In Brief (May 4, 2026)

NEW YORK - Finn Partners has appointed Greg Swan as head of futures and client transformation, US. In this newly created role, Swan will focus on applying emerging trends in AI, social media and integrated communications to client work, including developing AI-driven frameworks and shaping new business opportunities. He joined the firm in 2024 as senior partner and Midwest digital lead.



NEW YORK - SKDK has named Patrick Brennan as a principal in its public affairs practice. Brennan brings experience across government, philanthropy and the private sector, including roles as COO of the Rockefeller Foundation and VP at Guardian Life, where he led executive communications and corporate responsibility. He most recently worked as an independent consultant advising organizations on strategy and stakeholder engagement.



BOSTON - V2 Communications has hired Dan Martin as EVP to lead its healthcare practice. Martin joins from PAN Communications, where he spent more than a decade building the firm's healthcare business, most recently as EVP and practice lead. He will oversee work across digital health, diagnostics and care delivery clients.



WASHINGTON - Actum has appointed Andy Beck as senior managing director. Beck brings more than two decades of experience across government and strategic communications, including senior roles at the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation. He will advise clients on federal strategy, market positioning and public affairs.



NEW YORK - Bracewell has named David Marks as senior communications advisor in its policy resolution group. Marks has more than 20 years of experience across energy and infrastructure, including senior roles at Equinor, Crius Energy and Drax Group. He will focus on executive communications, media strategy and stakeholder engagement.



MIAMI - Avenue Z has hired Alex Zamora as VP of growth. Zamora joins from True Classic, where he was director of e-commerce. In the new role, he will lead growth strategy and performance across the agency's e-commerce division.



WASHINGTON - Forbes Tate Partners has announced leadership changes, with co-founder Jeff Forbes becoming chairman while Dan Tate Jr steps away from the firm. The firm is also rebranding as FTP as part of the transition.

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