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Macron Says Europe Will Not Join Hormuz Operations
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Europe is developing its own security approaches and will not participate in any military-style operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz unless there is a clearly defined legal and operational framework.
Speaking at the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Macron emphasized that European states are increasingly shaping their own defense and security policies independently. He pointed to recent years as a turning point, with European cooperation expanding through new political and security initiatives and increased defense spending across the continent.
Macron noted that Europe continues to support broader efforts to restore stability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, but stressed that any action must be coordinated and legally grounded. He rejected the idea of involvement in force-based measures carried out under unclear mandates, while reiterating support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the waterway.
He added that France would prefer a negotiated solution involving all relevant parties, arguing that only a political agreement between major stakeholders could guarantee long-term freedom of navigation in the region.
The French president also referred to ongoing regional tensions, including the fragile ceasefire environment in parts of the Middle East, and urged all sides to respect existing agreements in order to prevent further escalation.
His remarks come amid heightened instability in maritime security routes and ongoing disputes over access and control of strategic shipping lanes, which have become increasingly central to wider geopolitical tensions in recent months.
Speaking at the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Macron emphasized that European states are increasingly shaping their own defense and security policies independently. He pointed to recent years as a turning point, with European cooperation expanding through new political and security initiatives and increased defense spending across the continent.
Macron noted that Europe continues to support broader efforts to restore stability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, but stressed that any action must be coordinated and legally grounded. He rejected the idea of involvement in force-based measures carried out under unclear mandates, while reiterating support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the waterway.
He added that France would prefer a negotiated solution involving all relevant parties, arguing that only a political agreement between major stakeholders could guarantee long-term freedom of navigation in the region.
The French president also referred to ongoing regional tensions, including the fragile ceasefire environment in parts of the Middle East, and urged all sides to respect existing agreements in order to prevent further escalation.
His remarks come amid heightened instability in maritime security routes and ongoing disputes over access and control of strategic shipping lanes, which have become increasingly central to wider geopolitical tensions in recent months.
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