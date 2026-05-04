WB Polls: BJP Set To Cross Halfway Mark, NDA To Govern 21 States

If current counting trends in West Bengal persist, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to comfortably cross the halfway mark of 147 seats and emerge as the single largest party in West Bengal. This will increase the states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 21.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, the principal opposition alliance at the Centre, has maintained its leadership in six states across the country after potentially losing Tamil Nadu, but gaining Kerala. Even after the decisive performance in Kerala, the election results have put a cloud of uncertainty over the Congress-led alliance's future prospects.

National Political Landscape Shifts

While the BJP itself will independently govern 15 states after the West Bengal win, the alliance's tally is brought up to 21 due to its alliance in Bihar (with JD(U)), Andhra Pradesh (with TDP), Nagaland (with Naga People's Front), Meghalaya (with National People's Party).

While the DMK-Congress alliance has been ousted from Tamil Nadu, unseated by a new 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay, who leads the Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), is set to form the government in Kerala.

Congress's Shrinking Footprint

Following the announcement of results by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress only has a single majority government in three states, Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. The party is in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand.

Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab is not part of the INDIA bloc, but has been opposed to the BJP in the Centre too.

Implications for Constitutional Amendments

Article 368 of the Constitution of India details the process of amendments with a Bill being introduced in Parliament and receiving a two-thirds majority vote to be passed. However, in cases of certain specific proposed amendments, a ratification by not less than one half of the states by resolution should be passed in order for those amendments to take effect.

Article 54, 55, 73, 162, or 241 of the Constitution; or Chapter IV of Part V, Chapter V of Part VI, or Chapter I of Part XI; or any of the Lists in the Seventh Schedule; or the representation of States in Parliament; or the provisions of article require a ratification by states. As celebrations started across West Bengal, the BJP workers distributed 'jhalmuri' and celebrated at the party office in Kolkata as the party leads on 191 seats as per the Election Commission trends at 2:30 pm. Currently, with 29 states in the union, the halfway mark is 14.5, as the BJP, with the Bengal win has managed to secure 15 states.

State-wise Updates and Party Reactions

Celebrations Erupt in West Bengal

Union Minister and former BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar on Monday joined the celebrations with the party's workers as the party gained a comfortable majority in assembly elections.

'Jana Nayagan' Vijay's TVK Leads in Tamil Nadu

In a dramatic electoral development in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's family was seen celebrating at their residence as the party continued its strong lead across the state, with early projections placing it ahead in 110 of the total 234 seats.

BJP Makes Gains in Assam

In Assam, Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat Assembly constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the state assembly election. Goswami secured 69,439 votes, leading by a margin of 23,182 votes, as per the ECI.

As per trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led in 79 seats, the Indian National Congress is ahead in 23 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with 10 seats, and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 9 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in 2 seats, while Raijor Dal (RJRD) and the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) are ahead in two and one seat, respectively.

PM Modi to Visit BJP HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi later today as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)