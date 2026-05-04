Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Jhalmuri-Rasgulla Party As BJP Inches Closer To Victory In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) 'Jhalmuri', a Bengali snack popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the West Bengal election campaign, was the flavour of the celebrations in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's office on Monday as the BJP registered an emphatic win in the eastern state.

Chief Minister Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues ate 'Jhalmuri' and 'Rasgulla' in the Delhi Secretariat to celebrate the BJP's win in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a celebratory message on X, CM Gupta said,“Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, every state in the country is turning saffron. With Assam's hat-trick victory BJP government has also come to power in Bengal Heartiest congratulations on the resounding victory! 'Celebrating the win, with 'jhalmuri' and 'rasgulla'.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta joined star BJP campaigners in wooing voters in Bengal and campaigned enthusiastically for the two-phase elections in the 294 seats whose results were declared on Monday, bringing the party to power in the state for the first time.

While campaigning for BJP candidates in Kharagpur and Durgapur, among other areas, she highlighted the terror-based rule of the Trinamool government headed by Mamata Banerjee.

She visited a tea stall and interacted with its women owner in Durgapur and even hit out at suspected TMC workers who allegedly switched off streetlights during her roadshow in Kolkata in an attempt to disrupt the event.

In one of her election speeches earlier, she said,“Every resident of Bengal who has endured 15 years of politics marked by fear and intimidation is now determined for change.”

“The sense of oppression has only increased over time, but today people appear to have firmly made up their minds. This time, they are ready to bring a government of the Lotus symbol in Bengal. After the results on May 4, it will feel like a sunrise where everyone is respected,” she said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also criticised the Trinamool Congress administration, alleging that West Bengal has been in a difficult situation for several years. She raised concerns about the safety of women, claiming that there is an atmosphere of fear.