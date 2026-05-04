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Dubai Airports Ramps Up Flights After Restoration of UAE Airspace
(MENAFN) Dubai Airports is accelerating flight operations following the full restoration of UAE airspace, the hub's chief executive announced Monday, drawing a line under two months of extraordinary disruption triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.
"Now that UAE airspace is fully restored, we are scaling up operations and increasing flight movements in line with available regional routing capacity," Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said in a LinkedIn post.
Griffiths said keeping both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) stable through the crisis demanded "constant adaptation" as the aviation gateway worked to sustain global connectivity under severe regional constraints.
Six Million Passengers, Zero Collapse
The numbers tell a resilience story: since late February, the two airports collectively handled more than six million passengers, cleared over 32,000 aircraft movements, and processed upward of 213,000 tons of essential cargo — all while operating within a heavily constrained airspace corridor.
Keeping that volume moving required schedules, capacity allocations, and passenger flows to stay synchronized in real time, often under rapidly shifting conditions, Griffiths noted.
Why Dubai's Stability Matters Globally
The stakes extended well beyond the UAE. DXB alone channels 22.4 million annual passenger journeys in transfer traffic, representing one-third of all hub transfers across the Middle East region. Any sustained breakdown at Dubai would have rippled through global travel networks.
"Demand for travel through Dubai remains strong, and DXB is well positioned to progressively increase capacity and supporting airlines and guests through a period of continued adjustment," Griffiths said.
A Community Effort
Griffiths credited the airport's continuity to coordinated action across the oneDXB community — spanning airline partners, service providers, regulatory authorities, and commercial operators — rather than infrastructure alone.
The crisis, he argued, reinforced a broader lesson: that large-scale operational resilience under pressure hinges on disciplined execution, clear communication, and the collective ability to respond as a unified system.
The airspace restrictions were first imposed in late February when the US-Israel military campaign against Iran began, forcing carriers across the Gulf to reroute and restructure schedules at short notice.
"Now that UAE airspace is fully restored, we are scaling up operations and increasing flight movements in line with available regional routing capacity," Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said in a LinkedIn post.
Griffiths said keeping both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) stable through the crisis demanded "constant adaptation" as the aviation gateway worked to sustain global connectivity under severe regional constraints.
Six Million Passengers, Zero Collapse
The numbers tell a resilience story: since late February, the two airports collectively handled more than six million passengers, cleared over 32,000 aircraft movements, and processed upward of 213,000 tons of essential cargo — all while operating within a heavily constrained airspace corridor.
Keeping that volume moving required schedules, capacity allocations, and passenger flows to stay synchronized in real time, often under rapidly shifting conditions, Griffiths noted.
Why Dubai's Stability Matters Globally
The stakes extended well beyond the UAE. DXB alone channels 22.4 million annual passenger journeys in transfer traffic, representing one-third of all hub transfers across the Middle East region. Any sustained breakdown at Dubai would have rippled through global travel networks.
"Demand for travel through Dubai remains strong, and DXB is well positioned to progressively increase capacity and supporting airlines and guests through a period of continued adjustment," Griffiths said.
A Community Effort
Griffiths credited the airport's continuity to coordinated action across the oneDXB community — spanning airline partners, service providers, regulatory authorities, and commercial operators — rather than infrastructure alone.
The crisis, he argued, reinforced a broader lesson: that large-scale operational resilience under pressure hinges on disciplined execution, clear communication, and the collective ability to respond as a unified system.
The airspace restrictions were first imposed in late February when the US-Israel military campaign against Iran began, forcing carriers across the Gulf to reroute and restructure schedules at short notice.
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