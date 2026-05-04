Anti-Infiltration Agenda Is Key To BJP's 'Victory' In Bengal, Says Party MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, May 4 (IANS) As early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in West Bengal Assembly elections, many party leaders saw the anti-infiltration campaign as well as strong pitch for national security, as one of key reasons behind party's powerful performance in West Bengal.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar said,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised infiltrators issue during the elections as an important agenda, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is known for taking strict and decisive action. Assam is an example, and Delhi is also an example during drives against infiltrators in areas like Loni, the Delhi Police identified and deported several individuals.”

He further stated that earlier, such issues often went unnoticed by local authorities.

“The Home Minister has built a strong internal security network and shown firm determination. Because of this, it can be said with certainty that what he says, he implements. The government's resolve to eliminate Naxalism has also been achieved ahead of time,” Gurjar added.

Highlighting border security measures, Gurjar credited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for strengthening fencing along the borders, which, he said, has helped curb illegal entry into the country.

Calling the poll trends a matter of pride, Gurjar said the results were a response to critics from opposition parties such as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

“This is a moment of pride. It is an answer to those leaders who go abroad and criticise the country,” he remarked.

He also referred to statements made by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party Bangladesh (NCP), claiming that infiltration into India had been acknowledged in large numbers.“No country can accept unchecked infiltration. For the sake of national integrity, it is necessary that every infiltrator be identified and deported,” he said.

Gurjar expressed confidence that whoever becomes the Chief Minister in West Bengal will take strict action on the issue.“No infiltrators will be allowed to stay in the state, regardless of whether they are from Pakistan, Myanmar, or Bangladesh. They will be sent back, and strict action will be ensured,” he told IANS.