Azerbaijan's Animal Population Decreases Over Five-Year Period - Minister
The minister noted that, unfortunately, growing meat production has been unable to meet rising consumption, leading to an increase in meat imports in recent years.
“One of the main challenges facing this sector is productivity. In livestock farming, productivity is currently below the desired level. At the same time, purebred animals account for only 2.5% of the herd. Unfortunately, this prevents us from significantly increasing productivity.--
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