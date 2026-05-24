Karnataka: 8 Of A Family Drown Near Bhatkal CM Announces Rs 5L Aid

Bhatkal Drowning Tragedy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday expressed his grief and distress over the reported deaths of eight family members on their way to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district. CM Siddaramaiah announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the bereaved familes.

In an X post, the CM stated that a search operation is underway for others who are currently missing, urging people to pray for their safe return. "Hearing the news that eight members of a single family, who had gone to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed. I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace. This is an extremely tragic and painful incident. On humanitarian grounds, the state government will provide compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who perished in the disaster. There is also information that some others are missing in this accident, and an intensive search is underway for them. Let us all pray to God that those who are missing return alive and reunite with their loved ones," he said.

ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಭಟ್ಕಳ ಸಮೀಪದ ತಟ್ಟೆಹಕ್ಕಲು ಕಡಲ ತೀರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಪ್ಪೆಚಿಪ್ಪು ತರಲು ಹೋದವರ ಪೈಕಿ ಒಂದೇ ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಎಂಟು ಮಂದಿ ನೀರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಸಂಕಟವಾಯಿತು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಇದೊಂದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ ಮತ್ತು ನೋವಿನ ಘಟನೆ. ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದವರ... - Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 24, 2026

Previous Bengaluru Wall Collapse

Earlier on April 29, at least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. CM Siddaramaiah visited the site where the compound wall collapse claimed seven lives.

The Chief Minister's Office verified the finality of the casualties shortly after the site inspection was completed. He also announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the deceased. "Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read. (ANI)

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