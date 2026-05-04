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President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 8Th European Political Community Summit Via Video Link
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
The 8th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) has commenced in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the event via video link.
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