Tangem Wallet Launches New Promo With BTC Rewards And Prize Draw

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hardware wallets are back in focus as self-custody gains momentum

In today's crypto market, one trend is quietly returning to the spotlight: self-custody.

After years dominated by centralized exchanges and DeFi platforms, more users are rethinking how they store their assets. Events over the past cycles have reinforced a simple idea: controlling your private keys matters.

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to lead the market, but at the same time, awareness is growing. The phrase“Not your keys, not your coins” is becoming less of a slogan and more of a practical rule.

As a result, hardware wallets are seeing renewed interest.

Tangem's approach: simplicity over complexity

Among the newer solutions in this space, Tangem has been gaining attention for taking a different approach.

Instead of relying on traditional seed phrases and complex setups, Tangem uses NFC-based cards that allow users to manage their crypto in a much simpler way.

This design removes a major barrier for many users, especially those who want security without dealing with technical friction.

It also reflects a broader shift in the industry, where usability is becoming just as important as security.

A new campaign introduces BTC rewards and over 100 prizes

To support adoption, Tangem has launched a new promotional campaign running from May 5 to June 5, 2026

During this period, users who purchase a wallet through an affiliate link are automatically entered into a prize draw.

The mechanism is straightforward:



Each wallet purchased equals one entry

Multiple wallets increase the number of entries No additional sign-up is required

The prize pool includes:



$5,000 in Bitcoin (1 winner)

3 iPhone 17 devices

Tangem Pro Kits and Tangem Rings Multiple BTC rewards ranging from $10 to $50

Winners will be announced on July 5, 2026, following a validation period to ensure only completed, non-refunded purchases are included.

Discount stacking adds another incentive

Alongside the prize draw, the campaign also introduces additional purchase incentives.

Users can combine:



A 10% discount using a promo code A 50% discount on the second wallet when purchasing selected bundles

This creates a“stacking” effect:



Lower overall cost per device

Higher number of entries in the draw Increased value for users planning multiple wallets

It's a structure designed to boost both engagement and average order size.

A more competitive hardware wallet landscape

The timing of this campaign reflects a broader shift in the hardware wallet sector.

Competition is no longer just about security. Today, it also includes:



Ease of use

Setup experience

Accessibility for non-technical users Integration with mobile-first ecosystems

Tangem's positioning leans heavily into simplicity, which could appeal to a wider audience beyond early adopters.

Affiliate incentives signal a push for growth

At the same time, Tangem has introduced a loyalty-based incentive model for partners and affiliates.

The program rewards cumulative sales with tiered bonuses, encouraging consistent performance over time

Milestones range from smaller entry levels to high-volume tiers, with total potential bonuses exceeding $6,000, paid in USDT

This type of structure suggests a strong focus on scaling distribution through long-term partnerships rather than one-off campaigns.

Why it matters

In a market where trust and security remain critical, campaigns like this combine several key drivers:



Direct financial incentives

Gamification through prize draws Discounted entry points for new users

For those already considering a hardware wallet, this period may offer additional upside.

How to participate

Users can access the campaign here:



By using the promo code:

CRYPTO

they can unlock a 10% discount, which can be combined with other active offers during the campaign period.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.