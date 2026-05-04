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Ukraine, Norway Hold Talks on Defense Cooperation, Drone Initiative
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hold talks on Sunday discussing strategic cooperation, including drone development, strengthening air defense systems, and broader bilateral ties, according to reports.
Zelenskyy says the meeting takes place in Yerevan ahead of the upcoming 8th European Political Community summit scheduled for May 4.
In remarks shared on US social media platform X, he expresses appreciation for Norway’s continued support, highlighting its financial contributions to Ukraine’s Priority Needs List (PURL) initiative, which he says totals nearly $1 billion.
“I thanked Norway for all its support for our country, in particular for its contributions to the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative totaling nearly $1 billion,” he wrote on US social media platform X.
“Russia is not stopping its ballistic missile strikes, so the timely funding of PURL is critically important,” he added.
Zelenskyy also raises Ukraine’s preparations for the coming winter, emphasizing the importance of securing natural gas supplies to ensure readiness for colder months.
“Ukraine must enter it prepared. I am grateful to Norway and personally to Jonas for the readiness to help,” he said.
Ukraine and Norway had previously signed a defense agreement in April, with both sides also working on a drone initiative aimed at countering Shahed-type attacks, as stated by reports.
Zelenskyy says the meeting takes place in Yerevan ahead of the upcoming 8th European Political Community summit scheduled for May 4.
In remarks shared on US social media platform X, he expresses appreciation for Norway’s continued support, highlighting its financial contributions to Ukraine’s Priority Needs List (PURL) initiative, which he says totals nearly $1 billion.
“I thanked Norway for all its support for our country, in particular for its contributions to the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative totaling nearly $1 billion,” he wrote on US social media platform X.
“Russia is not stopping its ballistic missile strikes, so the timely funding of PURL is critically important,” he added.
Zelenskyy also raises Ukraine’s preparations for the coming winter, emphasizing the importance of securing natural gas supplies to ensure readiness for colder months.
“Ukraine must enter it prepared. I am grateful to Norway and personally to Jonas for the readiness to help,” he said.
Ukraine and Norway had previously signed a defense agreement in April, with both sides also working on a drone initiative aimed at countering Shahed-type attacks, as stated by reports.
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