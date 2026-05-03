This Is What Opinion Columnists In Jordan Focused On

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian columnists addressed a wide range of economic, political, social, and energy issues, reflecting both domestic concerns and regional developments, alongside shifts in global oil markets.

Economic writer Salam Al-Darawasa focused on the government's decision to keep industrial gas prices stable despite rising global fuel costs, describing it as a form of direct financial intervention to control production expenses. He noted that the government bore subsidies of around 68 million dinars for May, in addition to 2.9 million dinars directed specifically to the industrial sector, aiming to maintain market stability and ensure production continuity.

He explained that stabilizing gas prices is part of managing external shocks on energy costs, warning that further increases would have directly affected industrial output prices or profit margins. According to him, the decision helped the industrial sector continue operations without structural price changes, noting that manufacturers have so far committed not to raise prices in the local market.

Al-Darawasa also highlighted that Jordan's industrial sector operates in a highly competitive environment with countries that enjoy lower production costs, especially in energy. He warned that any rise in input costs would weaken the competitiveness of Jordanian exports, which reach around 105 global markets. He stressed that price stability helps preserve market share built over years.

He further linked the decision to employment stability, noting that industry is a key job-creating sector. Any increase in production costs, he said, directly affects hiring and expansion decisions. He added that around 60 percent of last year's investments were concentrated in industry, making energy cost stability a decisive factor for investors.

On public finances, he noted that the government is effectively absorbing part of the global price shock, aiming to balance support for production with fiscal sustainability while avoiding a full transfer of cost increases to the local market, which could have intensified inflationary pressures.

In a political analysis, columnist Maher Abu Tair warned that the displacement agenda regarding Palestinians has not ended, but has merely been delayed. He argued that the issue of forced migration from Gaza and the West Bank remains active but has been pushed into the background due to regional preoccupations in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Iran.

He said that Israeli control over more than half of Gaza signals a lack of real progress toward a second phase of negotiations, suggesting that gradual population movement out of the Strip is already taking place through indirect and“quiet” means, including family reunifications abroad and organized departures of skilled individuals.

Abu Tair estimated that Gaza's population may have declined significantly due to deaths, disappearances, and migration, warning of a future scenario in which pressure along the Egyptian border could be used to force further displacement under humanitarian pretexts such as access to water, shelter, and medical care.

He also pointed to ongoing developments in the West Bank, including demolition of refugee camps, land seizure, economic suffocation, and territorial fragmentation, arguing that these measures aim to create demographic pressure that could eventually push Palestinians toward forced or“soft” relocation into Jordanian border areas.

Writer Muwaffaq Malkawi addressed environmental and social behavior during recent public holidays in Jordan, criticizing widespread negligence in natural tourist sites. He described scenes of litter and environmental damage left behind by visitors in forests, valleys, and archaeological areas across the country.

He said that images and videos circulating after holiday trips showed piles of waste, including plastic bags, food remnants, and disposable items scattered in nature, calling this behavior a serious reflection of weak civic responsibility and poor awareness of shared public spaces.

Malkawi stressed that such actions damage not only the environment but also Jordan's national image and tourism potential, arguing that true patriotism begins with respecting public spaces. He warned that children who observe such behavior may grow up normalizing environmental neglect.

He called for stricter enforcement measures, including surveillance cameras, on-site fines, and stronger monitoring in tourist areas, in addition to improving infrastructure such as waste bins and organized collection systems.

Finally, energy analyst Hashem Aql described the United Arab Emirates' withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+ as a“major shock” to global oil markets. He said the decision reflects a shift toward national energy independence and a break from production quotas that limited the country's output despite its growing capacity.

He noted that the UAE has invested heavily in expanding production capacity to around 5 million barrels per day and now seeks to maximize output before global demand declines due to the transition to clean energy.

Aql warned that the move could weaken OPEC's influence and potentially trigger instability in oil prices, depending on whether the UAE adopts an aggressive production strategy or a gradual approach.

He concluded that the decision marks a transition from collective oil management to a more individualistic era driven by national interests, potentially reshaping the global energy order.