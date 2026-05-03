Qatar Launches Global“Mirath Al-Nubuwwah” Hadith Competition With Over Qr1m In Prizes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched the first edition of the international Hadith memorization competition“Mirath Al-Nubuwwah,” offering prizes exceeding QR1m and aiming to strengthen engagement with the Prophetic Sunnah among youth worldwide.

Announced at a press conference in Doha, the competition is part of the ministry's efforts to promote the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and build a generation grounded in Islamic values and awareness.

The initiative is“an international platform to encourage the memorization of the Prophetic Hadith and connect Muslim youth with the Sunnah It reflects Qatar's commitment to promoting moderation and Islamic identity.

The competition is structured into two main levels.

The Gold Level focuses on memorizing Hadith from“Al-Muntaqa” by Imam Al-Majd Ibn Taymiyyah, a specialized collection focused on jurisprudential rulings.

The Silver Level covers memorization of“Riyadh Al-Salihin” by Imam Al-Nawawi, one of the most widely recognized Hadith compilations that encompasses ethical, spiritual, and educational themes. Participants are allowed to compete in only one category.

Substantial financial rewards have been allocated to the top performers. In the Gold Level, prizes range from QAR 200,000 for first place to QR 10,000 for tenth place. In the Silver Level, prizes range from QR 120,000 down to QR 6,000 for tenth place.

The ministry outlined key participation requirements, noting that applicants must be male, register within the approved categories, complete the application accurately within the specified period, adhere to the prescribed texts, and comply with all evaluation rules and criteria.

Registration will open from September 1 to October 31, 2026, with preliminary rounds scheduled for January 2027 and finals in March 2027.

