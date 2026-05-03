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EU Demands Probe into Journalist Deaths in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon Africa
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday urged comprehensive investigations into the deaths of journalists working in conflict areas, including Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, and parts of Africa.
As stated by reports, Kallas made the remarks in a statement issued on behalf of the European Union marking World Press Freedom Day, noting that 2025 has been the most dangerous year for journalists globally. She said that killing, injuring, or threatening media workers has become “a shocking reality.”
“The killing of journalists and media professionals – as we have seen in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and in the current conflicts in the Middle East, recently in Gaza and in Lebanon as well as in Africa - should be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable,” she said.
Kallas also emphasized the importance of protecting press freedom, describing independent journalism as a “cornerstone of any democratic society.”
“International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times. They must be able to carry out their work freely, without undue interference, fear of violence, harassment, intimidation, persecution or expulsion,” she added.
As stated by reports, Kallas made the remarks in a statement issued on behalf of the European Union marking World Press Freedom Day, noting that 2025 has been the most dangerous year for journalists globally. She said that killing, injuring, or threatening media workers has become “a shocking reality.”
“The killing of journalists and media professionals – as we have seen in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and in the current conflicts in the Middle East, recently in Gaza and in Lebanon as well as in Africa - should be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable,” she said.
Kallas also emphasized the importance of protecting press freedom, describing independent journalism as a “cornerstone of any democratic society.”
“International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times. They must be able to carry out their work freely, without undue interference, fear of violence, harassment, intimidation, persecution or expulsion,” she added.
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