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Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Set for Türkiye Visit
(MENAFN) Kuwait's Foreign Minister Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is set to land in Türkiye on Monday for face-to-face talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as Ankara moves to shore up regional alliances amid a cascade of overlapping crises, Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed.
The meeting arrives at a pivotal moment. Fidan is expected to push for deeper bilateral cooperation across military, defense, and connectivity sectors — framing joint action not as optional, but as essential given the region's rapidly shifting dynamics. Central to the agenda will be reinforcing the institutional mechanisms the two nations have built to advance their partnership, sources said.
On the US-Iran front, Fidan is anticipated to reaffirm Türkiye's active diplomatic role, stressing that Ankara remains in continuous contact with all relevant parties to help broker a positive outcome in ongoing negotiations and accelerate an end to the conflict. He is also expected to single out Kuwait for measured restraint — noting that the Gulf state, among those most directly targeted by Iranian strikes, has consciously avoided actions that could have widened the war.
The Strait of Hormuz will feature prominently in discussions, with Fidan poised to reiterate Ankara's firm stance that freedom of navigation through the waterway must be permanently restored — a position with sweeping implications for global energy markets.
Israel's conduct is expected to draw pointed criticism. Fidan is anticipated to condemn what Ankara describes as Tel Aviv's destabilizing regional policies, citing persistent ceasefire violations in Gaza, unlawful operations in the West Bank, and actions that Türkiye believes are systematically dismantling prospects for a two-state solution. He is also expected to warn against any Israeli expansion of its footprint in Lebanon, urging the international community to act before the humanitarian situation there deteriorates further.
On Gaza specifically, Fidan is likely to call for a swift transition to the second phase of a peace agreement, with an emphasis on improving humanitarian access and living conditions for civilians — matters the two ministers will also examine through the lens of the Peace Committee, of which both Türkiye and Kuwait are founding members.
Beyond the immediate crisis agenda, the visit carries significant economic weight. Bilateral trade between Ankara and Kuwait City surpassed $1 billion by the close of 2025, and both governments have set an ambitious target of $5 billion. Ongoing negotiations toward a free trade agreement between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to serve as a key accelerant — opening new lanes for investment and commerce at a moment when both nations are betting heavily on each other's long-term strategic value.
The meeting arrives at a pivotal moment. Fidan is expected to push for deeper bilateral cooperation across military, defense, and connectivity sectors — framing joint action not as optional, but as essential given the region's rapidly shifting dynamics. Central to the agenda will be reinforcing the institutional mechanisms the two nations have built to advance their partnership, sources said.
On the US-Iran front, Fidan is anticipated to reaffirm Türkiye's active diplomatic role, stressing that Ankara remains in continuous contact with all relevant parties to help broker a positive outcome in ongoing negotiations and accelerate an end to the conflict. He is also expected to single out Kuwait for measured restraint — noting that the Gulf state, among those most directly targeted by Iranian strikes, has consciously avoided actions that could have widened the war.
The Strait of Hormuz will feature prominently in discussions, with Fidan poised to reiterate Ankara's firm stance that freedom of navigation through the waterway must be permanently restored — a position with sweeping implications for global energy markets.
Israel's conduct is expected to draw pointed criticism. Fidan is anticipated to condemn what Ankara describes as Tel Aviv's destabilizing regional policies, citing persistent ceasefire violations in Gaza, unlawful operations in the West Bank, and actions that Türkiye believes are systematically dismantling prospects for a two-state solution. He is also expected to warn against any Israeli expansion of its footprint in Lebanon, urging the international community to act before the humanitarian situation there deteriorates further.
On Gaza specifically, Fidan is likely to call for a swift transition to the second phase of a peace agreement, with an emphasis on improving humanitarian access and living conditions for civilians — matters the two ministers will also examine through the lens of the Peace Committee, of which both Türkiye and Kuwait are founding members.
Beyond the immediate crisis agenda, the visit carries significant economic weight. Bilateral trade between Ankara and Kuwait City surpassed $1 billion by the close of 2025, and both governments have set an ambitious target of $5 billion. Ongoing negotiations toward a free trade agreement between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to serve as a key accelerant — opening new lanes for investment and commerce at a moment when both nations are betting heavily on each other's long-term strategic value.
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