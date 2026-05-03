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North Korea Denies US Cyberattack Accusations, Calls them Absurd Slander
(MENAFN) North Korea on Sunday rejected US claims linking it to recent international hacking incidents, describing the accusations as “absurd slander,” according to state media reports.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Washington is promoting what Pyongyang called a “non-existent cyber threat” for political purposes, arguing that the allegations are aimed at damaging the country’s image.
The spokesperson, cited by state media, said US authorities and media outlets were spreading what it called false narratives about North Korea’s involvement in global cybercrime, and insisted that such claims are politically driven.
Pyongyang also accused the United States of hypocrisy, arguing that it conducts cyber operations against other countries while portraying itself as a victim of hacking activity. It further claimed that the accusations are part of a broader hostile policy toward North Korea.
The statement warned that the country would consider countermeasures in response to what it described as continued pressure and misinformation from Washington.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Washington is promoting what Pyongyang called a “non-existent cyber threat” for political purposes, arguing that the allegations are aimed at damaging the country’s image.
The spokesperson, cited by state media, said US authorities and media outlets were spreading what it called false narratives about North Korea’s involvement in global cybercrime, and insisted that such claims are politically driven.
Pyongyang also accused the United States of hypocrisy, arguing that it conducts cyber operations against other countries while portraying itself as a victim of hacking activity. It further claimed that the accusations are part of a broader hostile policy toward North Korea.
The statement warned that the country would consider countermeasures in response to what it described as continued pressure and misinformation from Washington.
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