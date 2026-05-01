Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Targets Major Growth In IT Services And Software Exports

Uzbekistan Targets Major Growth In IT Services And Software Exports


2026-05-01 10:03:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan has set a target to increase exports of IT services and software products to $5 billion as part of ongoing reforms in artificial intelligence and digitalization, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The priorities were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 1 during a briefing on reforms and upcoming tasks in the field of artificial intelligence and digital development.

Under the“Uzbekistan–2030” strategy, the country also aims to create 300,000 jobs in the IT sector for young professionals and to enter the top 30 countries in the UN E-Government Development Index.

The reforms are focused on accelerating economic growth and improving living standards through broader adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence across key sectors.

MENAFN01052026000187011040ID1111059092



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search