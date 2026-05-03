Bengaluru Horror: Fake Astrologer Assaults Woman, Threatens Black Magic To Silence Her

A fake astrologer in Bengaluru allegedly assaulted a woman during false pujas and threatened her with black magic. After repeated abuse and threats, she filed a complaint and the accused is now absconding.

We're seeing more and more fraud cases involving people pretending to be swamijis, gurujis, and astrologers. In Pune, the Ashok Kharat guruji case saw over 100 women being cheated. Now, a fake astrologer has surfaced in Bengaluru, accused of assaulting a woman under the pretext of performing pujas and threatening her with black magic.

The victim runs a beautician training centre in Rajajinagar and has now filed a complaint at the C.K. Achukattu police station. The accused astrologer, Mohan Kumar, has been on the run since the case was registered. Police have intensified their investigation to track him down.Astrologer Mohan Kumar first visited the woman's office in January 2025. He claimed he wanted to get his sister admitted to the beautician training centre. When he revealed he was an astrologer, the woman treated him with respect. He used this to his advantage, telling her a special 'puja' was needed for her business to prosper.On January 30, Mohan Kumar took the woman to Pyramid Valley in Ramanagara, supposedly for a 'puja'. He kept up the act all day. While returning in the car at night, he stopped at a deserted spot and tried to sexually assault her. He only drove her back after she strongly resisted.The harassment didn't end there. He took the woman to Chamundi Hills, again under the pretext of a 'puja'. On the way back, he sexually assaulted her in the car. He threatened her that if she told anyone, he would use black magic on her husband and son. Terrified, the woman suffered in silence.On February 10, 2025, Kumar came to her house to give her 'deeksha' (initiation). He sent her husband and son out for an hour and a half. Alone with her, he demanded she cooperate sexually, threatening to make her husband and son 'spit blood and die'. He then assaulted her. After repeated abuse, the woman finally filed a police complaint.