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RITES wins Assocham Achiever’s Award for USBRL bridges
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurgaon, April 28, 2026: RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, was today honoured with the Assocham Achiever’s Award 2026, under the category of Strategically Significant Infrastructure Project for its contribution to the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) bridges. The award was presented to Team RITES by Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Shri Nitin Gadkari at a Assocham Conference in New Delhi.
The recognition highlights RITES’ critical and multi-dimensional role in delivering complex bridge infrastructure for one of India’s most challenging railway projects. As a key engineering and consultancy partner, RITES was responsible for alignment design and extensive surveys across the difficult Himalayan terrain, along with the design and proof-checking of 20 major bridges and technical audits of 25 bridges, including iconic structures such as the Chenab Bridge and Anji Khad Bridge.
RITES’ contribution involved several engineering ‘firsts’, including India’s first composite continuous railway bridges, along with the use of advanced steel–concrete truss superstructures, long-span girders, and seismic-resilient design solutions tailored to fragile mountainous conditions. The organisation also deployed Structural Health Monitoring System (SHMS) for critical bridges, enabling real-time performance tracking, enhanced safety, and long-term asset reliability.
Through its end-to-end involvement from engineering and validation to quality assurance and monitoring, RITES has ensured the structural integrity, safety, and durability of the USBRL’s bridge network, a landmark project enabling all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. This recognition reinforces RITES’ leadership in delivering complex infrastructure solutions, underpinned by technical excellence, innovation, and a strong commitment to nation-building.
The recognition highlights RITES’ critical and multi-dimensional role in delivering complex bridge infrastructure for one of India’s most challenging railway projects. As a key engineering and consultancy partner, RITES was responsible for alignment design and extensive surveys across the difficult Himalayan terrain, along with the design and proof-checking of 20 major bridges and technical audits of 25 bridges, including iconic structures such as the Chenab Bridge and Anji Khad Bridge.
RITES’ contribution involved several engineering ‘firsts’, including India’s first composite continuous railway bridges, along with the use of advanced steel–concrete truss superstructures, long-span girders, and seismic-resilient design solutions tailored to fragile mountainous conditions. The organisation also deployed Structural Health Monitoring System (SHMS) for critical bridges, enabling real-time performance tracking, enhanced safety, and long-term asset reliability.
Through its end-to-end involvement from engineering and validation to quality assurance and monitoring, RITES has ensured the structural integrity, safety, and durability of the USBRL’s bridge network, a landmark project enabling all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. This recognition reinforces RITES’ leadership in delivering complex infrastructure solutions, underpinned by technical excellence, innovation, and a strong commitment to nation-building.
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