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Egypt Boosts Energy Outlook with Fresh Nile Delta Gas Find
(MENAFN) According to reports, Egypt has revealed a new natural gas discovery in the Nile Delta, expected to produce roughly 50 million cubic feet per day, contributing to the country’s existing output of about 4.2 billion cubic feet daily.
As stated by reports, the Petroleum Ministry confirmed that the find followed the drilling of the exploratory well “Nidoco N-2,” located within a concession managed by Eni in collaboration with BP.
According to reports, the drilling process took place onshore and utilized advanced directional drilling methods, which helped lower operational costs while enhancing efficiency.
The ministry further indicated that the well’s location—less than two kilometers from existing production facilities—means it can be rapidly integrated into current infrastructure, allowing production to begin within a short timeframe.
As stated by reports, the West Abu Madi development zone, where the discovery was made, is operated jointly by Eni, BP, and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation through Petrobel, a partnership between the national authority and Eni.
Reports also highlight Egypt’s domestic gas dynamics, noting that annual consumption stands at approximately 2.2 trillion cubic feet, or around 6 billion cubic feet per day. Current output remains below demand, which averages about 6.2 billion cubic feet daily and can rise to nearly 7.2 billion during peak summer periods.
Among the country’s most significant gas assets is the Zohr gas field, discovered in 2015 and regarded as the largest in the Mediterranean. According to reports, it accounts for roughly a quarter of Egypt’s gas production, with estimated reserves of about 30 trillion cubic feet.
Production at Zohr began in December 2017 at 800 million cubic feet per day, later reaching a peak of 3.2 billion cubic feet in 2022. However, output has since declined, dropping to 2.4 billion in 2023, 1.9 billion in 2024, and approximately 1.25 billion by mid-2025, based on official figures.
As stated by reports, the Petroleum Ministry confirmed that the find followed the drilling of the exploratory well “Nidoco N-2,” located within a concession managed by Eni in collaboration with BP.
According to reports, the drilling process took place onshore and utilized advanced directional drilling methods, which helped lower operational costs while enhancing efficiency.
The ministry further indicated that the well’s location—less than two kilometers from existing production facilities—means it can be rapidly integrated into current infrastructure, allowing production to begin within a short timeframe.
As stated by reports, the West Abu Madi development zone, where the discovery was made, is operated jointly by Eni, BP, and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation through Petrobel, a partnership between the national authority and Eni.
Reports also highlight Egypt’s domestic gas dynamics, noting that annual consumption stands at approximately 2.2 trillion cubic feet, or around 6 billion cubic feet per day. Current output remains below demand, which averages about 6.2 billion cubic feet daily and can rise to nearly 7.2 billion during peak summer periods.
Among the country’s most significant gas assets is the Zohr gas field, discovered in 2015 and regarded as the largest in the Mediterranean. According to reports, it accounts for roughly a quarter of Egypt’s gas production, with estimated reserves of about 30 trillion cubic feet.
Production at Zohr began in December 2017 at 800 million cubic feet per day, later reaching a peak of 3.2 billion cubic feet in 2022. However, output has since declined, dropping to 2.4 billion in 2023, 1.9 billion in 2024, and approximately 1.25 billion by mid-2025, based on official figures.
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